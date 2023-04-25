South Korean President advocates for future tech partnership with U.S.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that the South Korean-U.S. alliance must “leap into a new phase” to jointly overcome complex crises, including slowing economic growth, technology competition with strategic rivals, and climate change.



Speaking a day before a Washington summit with President Joe Biden, Yoon told an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, that the bilateral security alliance should “evolve into a supply chain and future-oriented, innovative-technology alliance.”

He added that the two countries’ economies had been facing new challenges and the economic slowdown was unsettling the investment environment.

“Competition for technological hegemony, energy issues, and climate crises are casting more uncertainties on business activity day by day,” Yoon said.

Yoon pointed out that from a joint venture involving a South Korean and a U.S. firm in 1965, South Korea had risen to become the global leader in memory semiconductor production, accounting for 60 percent of the global market share.

He concluded his statement by saying that core technologies from the United States and South Korea’s advanced manufacturing capabilities would “create enormous synergies that will benefit both countries.”