Eastern Express 25.04

Today’s episode covers the repressive regime of the unrecognized Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The wildly unpopular Minsk dictator is relentless in his drive to stifle the opposition and rule his vassal state with an iron fist.



What is happening to democratic voices in Belarus coming up on three years following the falsified presidential election? Our guest, Vladzimir Astapenka, Deputy Representative of the United Transitional Cabinet for Foreign Affairs, sheds more light on the issue.