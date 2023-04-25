Georgia must ‘uphold democratic standards’: Stoltenberg in Georgia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Georgia must “uphold democratic standards” ahead of a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili.

Georgia’s opposition party puts on pro-European march in Tbilisi

Hundreds of people marched on Sunday in the centre of Georgian capital Tbilisi in support of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili and the country’s…

see more

Stoltenberg said he welcomed Tbilisi’s decision on March 9 to scrap plans to introduce what critics called a Russian-inspired “foreign agents” bill which would have required individuals and organizations that receive 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register with the government.

“I welcome the decision to withdraw the draft law on foreign influence, which was incompatible with Euro-Atlantic values and the protection of fundamental freedoms,” he said.

Garibashvili earlier met with EU Council President Charles Michel.

Georgia applied for EU “candidate status” in March 2022, alongside Ukraine and Moldova. But Brussels rebuffed Tbilisi’s bid, citing concerns over the rule of law and judicial independence, among other factors.