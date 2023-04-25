Venetians gather on St. Mark’s Square to form giant rosebud

Hundreds of Venetians gathered in Saint Mark’s Square on Tuesday, April 25, to form a giant rosebud to celebrate the Festa del Bòcolo, a tradition that dates back to the 8th century and is celebrated on the day of the city’s patron saint, St. Mark.

As part of the traditional festival, men in Venice give a single blooming red rose, called “bòcolo” in Italian, to their romantic interests to show their love.

A general view from St. Mark's Campanile as people gather to form the shape of a giant rosebud in Venice. Hundreds of Venetians gathered in St. Mark's Square today to form a giant rosebud to celebrate the Festa del Bocolo when Venetian males give a bocolo to their women to show❤️ pic.twitter.com/nsngb1CB6H

The tradition comes from the legendary unlucky love story between Maria Partecipazio, the daughter of a Venetian nobleman Orso, and a commoner named Tancredi.

Tancredi decided to win over Orso’s approval by winning glory in battle. Instead of glory, however, he found death. Before succumbing to his wounds, he managed to pluck a flower from a rosebush and give it to a comrade in arms, whom he asked to deliver the blood-stained rose to his lover.