Exhibit about Wola Massacre and German impunity opens in Berlin

The Berlin branch of the Pilecki Institute opened an exhibition dedicated to the massacre of residents of the Polish capital city Warsaw’s Wola district during the early days of the 1944 uprising, on Monday. Part of it is dedicated to the story of the man responsible for the massacre, SS commander Heinz Reinefarth, who, instead of later being punished for his crimes, went on to make a political career as a free man in post-war Germany.

Professor Magdalena Gawin, the head of the Pilecki Institute’s central office in Warsaw spoke of Reinefarth’s role in the Wola Massacre. Units under his command murdered around 50,000 civilian inhabitants of the district. Prof. Gawin quoted Reinefarth’s correspondence, in which he had complained about running low on ammunition needed to summarily execute the civilians.

Reinefarth never saw punishment.

Gawin also mentioned the shocking memories of Wanda Lurie, who lost three of her small children in the massacre, and spent two days under a pile of corpses while being heavily pregnant with her fourth child, to whom she gave birth two weeks later.

“I hope that there will come a day when this testimony from the Warsaw Uprising will one day finds its way into German textbooks,” Prof. Gawin said.

The Wola Massacre lasted from August 5 until August 7, 1944. Depending on the source, between 40,000 and 60,000 residents of the district were shot in mass summary executions, and their bodies burned in heaps on the streets. This means the Wola Massacre accounted for between 20 to 40 percent of all civilian casualties (estimated at 150,000-200,000 deaths) in just three out of the 63 days of the Uprising struggle.

No one responsible for the massacre was ever punished, as was pointed out by Dariusz Pawłoś, Poland’s Ambassador to Germany.

Hanna Radziejowska, who heads the Berlin office at the Pilecki Institute, has been investigating the Wola Massacre for many years.

“This massacre of the civilian inhabitants of Wola in the initial days of the Warsaw Uprising is one of the greatest crimes against Polish civilian populace committed during the course of World War Two,” she said, adding that those responsible were never brought to justice, and the families of the victims were never compensated.

“For me, the story of Reinefarth and the Wola genocide is a very good example of the problems and challenges in German-Polish relations,” Radziejowska said.

She also pointed out that Polish victims of the German occupation are still not honored with any type of memorial in Berlin.

Berlin already has a monument standing dedicated to Jews killed by the Germans in the Holocaust (half of whom were Polish citizens), as do other groups that faced persecution and extermination, such as the Sinti and Romani, forcibly euthanized mental and other patients, and persecuted homosexuals. But the Poles, who were killed in their millions, do not.

“There are discussions, but there is no monument,” said Radziejowska.

She contrasted this with the cooperation with the federal state of Schleswig Holstein Heinz Reinefarth went there to live after the war and was elected as mayor of Westerland, a town on the island of Sylt. He then went to be elected to the state’s local parliament and after his term ended in 1967, he practiced law. He died in Westerland in 1979 at the age of 75.

In 2014, the local authorities of Westerland raised a memorial plaque honoring the Polish victims of Reinefarth.

“It is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Radziejowska commented on the readiness of Schleswig-Holstein’s political class to face their problematic history.

As she pointed out “there is nothing in German textbooks about the Wola Massacre, schools still do not teach enough about the German occupation in Poland,” a state of things that must change.

“I think that each such presentation, a story based on hard facts and not on aggressively venting grievances, contributes to the [German] understanding increasing, to history being heard,” said the head of the Pilecki Institute in Berlin.

Patryk Szostak, the spokesperson for the Berlin office said, that “the exhibition contains files from the investigation: it shows why Reinefarth was not punished and that it was not for lack of evidence or overly complicated legal procedures or other objective obstacles.”

“It stemmed from the lack of political will and the prevalent atmosphere in the society and German judiciary at that time,” said Szostak.

“After his political career, Reinefarth returned to being a lawyer without any additional questions asked, for example, the legal profession’s code of ethics did not matter in this case. He died broadly respected as an upright citizen, as a representative of German elites,” said Szostak, adding that “this is of course not the only example of such kind, but rather a tip of the iceberg.”

The Pilecki Institute’s Berlin office prepared the exhibit in collaboration with the Schleswig-Holstein state archives, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Wola District Cultural Center, and the Kolonia Wawelberga NGO. The exhibit will be open until October 15.