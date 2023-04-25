Joint declaration: Holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

The heads of European parliaments, advocated for the establishment of an international tribunal to try Russia’s crimes in Ukraine in a joint declaration signed on Tuesday, at the end of a two-day meeting in Prague. The officials also declared their readiness to continue providing assistance to Ukraine.

The officials from more than 40 countries agreed that the international tribunal should also decide on reparations for the aggression against Ukraine. The heads of parliaments also stressed the need for closer cooperation between the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

🇨🇿Prague. The Conference of Speakers of 🇪🇺EU Parliaments is underway. 🇵🇱#Sejm Speaker @elzbietawitek attends the summit. One of the speeches on day two was delivered by 🇵🇱Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki. Minister Agnieszka Kaczmarska is also among the participants of the #EUSC2023. pic.twitter.com/ISHEOHnuZ1

Ukraine’s accession talks could start this year

The Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová conveyed that there was agreement on further pressure on Russia through economic sanctions and the supply of arms and ammunition to Ukraine. The officials also agreed that Russian assets frozen by individual countries should be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The spirit of the #Prague #Spring – freedom and unity – was in full swing today at the conference of speakers of #EU parliaments in Prague, in the wake of the Russian aggression against #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fSaUypTiYT

At a press conference concluding the meeting of 53 delegations Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil stressed that participants supported EU enlargement.

In turn, Adamová emphasized that accession talks with Ukraine could start this year.

Poland was represented by the Speakers of the (the lower house of parliament) Sejm and Senate, Elżbieta Witek, and Tomasz Grodzki.