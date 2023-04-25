Brazil’s Lula condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pressed for peace talks as he tries to make amends with Western countries that criticized him for remarks suggesting Kyiv shared the blame for the war.



Brazil’s Lula condemns the invasion of Ukraine after Kyiv’s harsh criticism

“Brazil understands the apprehension caused by the return of war to Europe and we condemn the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” Lula said in a speech to the Portuguese parliament.

He added it was time for countries to “talk about peace,” calling for dialogue and diplomacy as “the war cannot go on indefinitely”.

Protests amid Lula’s visit

On his first visit to Europe since taking office as president, the leftist leader was attending Portugal’s annual commemoration of the 1974 “Carnation” revolution which toppled dictator Antonio de Oliveira Salazar.

At a protest organized by far-right party Chega, people shouted “Lula’s place is in prison” in allusion to his 2018 jailing for bribery.

The conviction was overturned in 2021 and Lula then defeated right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in an election last year.

As Lula spoke in parliament, Chega lawmakers thumped their desks and held signs saying: “Enough of corruption.” Three of them brought Ukrainian flags after Lula angered many for suggesting both Ukraine and Russia were to blame for the war.

“Brazil’s democracy has recently experienced moments of great threat… they tried to set our clock back by 50 years,” Lula told parliament referring to Bolsonaro’s government.

There were also signs of support for the Brazilian leader. Dancing and holding carnations, Lula supporters erupted in jubilation when he arrived at parliament, shouting: “Fascism never again!”