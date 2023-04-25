Polish economy will grow, inflation will fall this year says dep FinMin

Soboń said that over the last four years, aside from Ireland, Poland was the fastest growing economy in the European Union.

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Polish economy will continue to grow and inflation will gradually fall to a single-digit level towards the end of this year, deputy finance minister has said.

Artur Soboń told a press briefing during the European Economic Congress in Katowice on Tuesday that the economic slowdown is present throughout Europe this year.

“However, all the fears that we will have to deal with inflation of over 20 percent, that we will have to deal with a recession, that there will be a breakdown of the Polish economy are worth nothing today. Nothing like that will happen,” Sobon said.

He added that “inflation will fall systematically each month so as to reach a single-digit level already this year”.

He said that the Polish economy “will quickly go back on the path of growth” in 2024.

“The next year will be a year of more visible economic growth and return to the situation we know,” Soboń said.