GDP growth at 0.9 pct this year updated convergence progamme says

According to an updated version of Poland’s convergence programme this year’s GDP growth will be 0.9 percent, and respectively 2.8, 3.2 and 3.0 percent in 2024-26.

The programme is the main component of a Longterm State Finance Plan for the years 2023-26, prepared by the finance ministry and passed by the government on Tuesday.

The plan, to be submitted for notification by the European Commission and the Ecofin Council by the end of this month, will be the basis for next year’s budget draft.

This year’s convergence programme may be Poland’s last as the EU is discussing changes in budgetary supervision regulations that may come in already in 2024.