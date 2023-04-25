Taiwanese independence activist formally arrested after months in detention

Yang Chih-yuan, a Taiwanese independence activist has been formally arrested and will face “secession” charges, the Chinese prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. Soon after he was arrested, Taiwanese authorities once again called for his release.

Chinese security forces detained Yang in the city of Wenzhou in August last year.

Taiwanese activist Yang Chih-yuan has been charged in China for promoting Taiwan independence. He was detained in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province last August. pic.twitter.com/Elj2urRNSY

Yang Chih-yuan

Jang, 33, had been vice-chairman of the marginalized Taiwan National Party, which advocated Taiwanese independence, since 2019, Taiwan’s CNA news agency reported. According to the Taiwanese Interior Ministry, the group is not currently active.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said it has repeatedly approached authorities in Beijing about Yang’s detention but has not received a direct response. “The government reiterates that Yang is innocent and calls on the Chinese Communist Party to release Yang and allow him to return to Taiwan as soon as possible,” the council wrote in a statement provided to CNN on Tuesday.

The council also warned citizens who are planning to travel to mainland China to consider the risks. In doing so, it pointed out that “similar cases have occurred many times”. Yang’s purpose for going to China remains unclear.

An angry reaction

The news about Yang’s detention was reported by state-run Chinese media hours after then-U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended her visit to Taipei.

Pelosi’s visit provoked an angry reaction from Beijing, which in retaliation organized military exercises around Taiwan on an unprecedented scale.