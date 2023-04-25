Rock Rachon 24.05

Joe Lindsley joined Rock Rachon on Monday to talk about Sergey Lavrov’s big show in New York. Putin’s international mouthpiece visited the U.S. to host a session at the United Nations Security Council on Monday. The session turned out to be a scandalous and unprovoked assault on Ukraine, as some expected, and Russia’s MFA was heavily criticized for his showing. Lavrov wanted to bring some “journalists” from Moscow along for the trip, but the U.S. authorities intervened and the Russian influencers did not get a visa, infuriating Russia’s minister of foreign affairs who promised “strong retaliatory measures”.