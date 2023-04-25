Slovenian farmers protest against environmental and tax reforms

Hundreds of Slovenian farmers drove tractor convoys into the capital Ljubljana on Tuesday, as a form of protest over environmental and tax reforms.

“Farmers are demonstrating because we demand decent working conditions. So we may continue working as usual,” union member Anja Mager said.

“We oppose the arbitrary and pointless laws and restrictions that have been imposed on us. If all of this becomes law, we will lose farms since older generations would close them and young people will not see the value in working without profit,” she added.

The farmers are lobbying for the Slovenian government to drop a projected real estate tax and to resist an EU proposal to reduce the use of chemicals and phytopharmaceuticals by 50 percent by 2030.