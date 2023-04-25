Hilarious ‘Iga meme’ craze sees tennis ace Świątek now conquer the internet

Started after the World Tennis Association challenged fans, photoshopped pictures have shown the darling of the tennis world jumping into a tram, swinging a fishing rod, slam dunking a basketball and wielding a light sabre to fight Darth Vader.

Having already conquered the world of women’s tennis, Iga Świątek is now conquering the internet after a stream of memes starring the ace flooded Twitter.

Coming just ahead of the Madrid Open, the World Tennis Association posted a cut-out photo of the tennis sensation at full-stretch to lash a backhand return.

One poster inserted Świątek into Michelangelo’s epic painting ‘the Creation of Adam’, rebranding it as ‘the Creation of Iga’.WTA/Twitter

Writing on Twitter, the WTA challenged followers to then reinterpret the image using their Photoshop skills.

“We had fun with it last time, so let’s have another go,” wrote the WTA.

One particularly popular post shows Iga spoon feeding a baby. Titled ‘Kasza manna nom nom nom’, the post currently leads a poll to find the best meme with a staggering 66.1 percent of the vote.WTA/Twitter

Published yesterday shortly after Świątek had retained the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title in Stuttgart, the post has already found itself quickly going viral.

Others depict her floating away with an umbrella, lunging in the kitchen with a frying pan in her outstretched hand and being carried over a lighthouse by an assortment of balloons.WTA/Twitter

Food has likewise figured highly, with one particularly popular post showing her spoon feeding a baby. Titled ‘Kasza manna nom nom nom’, the post currently leads a poll to find the best meme with a staggering 66.1% of the vote.

In second place, the ‘Empire State of Iga’ has reimagined the 21-year-old as a King Kong figure scaling New York’s iconic Empire State Building.

In third, with 10 percent of the vote, ‘Porsche pit stop’ has the Warsaw-born sportswoman filling the petrol tank of a sports car.

With Twitter channels now deluged with pictures, it is these three that were selected by the WTA: “Too many edits to decide from,” wrote the WTA. “Pick your favourite from these, or vote / reply for another!”

This attention, however, is nothing new. Speaking to WTA Insider last year, Świątek revealed that she has been featuring on memes even before finding global fame.

“Honestly,” she said, “I was already a meme queen at my middle school – although that was pretty mean from the other kids. But maybe that was another thing I was just born to be!”

A firm fan favourite and the reigning Polish Sports Personality of the Year, the women’s No. 1 has captivated the world with her style of play and affable charm ever since bursting on the scene to clinch the French Open title in 2020.

Included this year in Time’s list of 100 Most Influential People in the World, that her stock and popularity has carried way beyond the tennis court has been ably demonstrated by this latest rush of memes.