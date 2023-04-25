Israel: Five wounded, driver shot dead in car ramming ‘terror attack’

A Palestinian man drove his car into a crowd on a Jerusalem street on Monday, injuring five people before being shot dead by a passerby, in what Israeli police and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as ‘a terror attack’.



Amateur video footage on social media showed an armed civilian shooting into the car’s window as a man laid wounded on the bonnet, whilst other victims can be seen lying in the street.

“A citizen who witnessed the incident and was near the scene shot and neutralized the terrorist, and later he was declared dead at the scene,” Israeli police said in a statement.

Hours earlier, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the latest in a long series of incidents during an upsurge in violence over the past year.

Israel’s ambulance service said it treated five people who were injured before transferring them to a hospital, including a 70-year-old man who was in a serious but stable condition.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said, “The redemptive operation in Jerusalem today is part of the open-ended response by our people against the Zionist religious war against our Islamic and Christian sacred sites and especially the aggression against the Al-Aqsa mosque”.

He pointed out the assault on worshippers at Bab Al-Rahma prayer site this morning.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids and violence by Israeli settlers amid a spate of Palestinian attacks. More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state, during the 1967 Middle East war. It has since annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally.