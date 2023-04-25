Israelis come to standstill on Memorial Day

Israel stood still for two minutes on Memorial Day on Tuesday to commemorate its fallen soldiers and civilians killed in militant attacks.



In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a state memorial ceremony attended by President Isaac Herzog and other officials.

Memorial Day, honoring the country’s military dead and the Independence Day celebration that follows a day later, have traditionally served as markers of unity in a nation that has fought repeated wars since its creation. It was enacted into law in 1963.

But this year the mood is different. Israel’s 75th anniversary comes amid a battle over the judiciary that has opened up some of the deepest social divisions since the foundation of the country in 1948 and caused one of the biggest domestic crises in Israel’s recent history.

Since last Memorial Day, 33 Israelis were murdered in violent acts of terror.

For the next two minutes we will honor their memory and the memory of the 24,213 fallen soldiers and 4,255 victims of terror since Israel's founding. pic.twitter.com/Twqam4V9DF

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets weekly since the start of the year to protest plans by Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious government to push through curbs on the judiciary they see as an existential threat to democracy.

The government and its supporters say the changes are needed to rein in activist judges who have intruded aggressively into the sphere of parliament and the executive but agreed last month to pause the plans to allow for more consultation.