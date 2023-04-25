Qatargate suspect Eva Kaili facing additional fraud probe: Politico

According to German-owned political newspaper Politico, documents reveal details about another criminal investigation that the Greek EU lawmaker is facing regarding allegedly fraudulent payments, pertaining to four former assistants in the European Parliament from 2014 to 2020.



The investigation into Kaili relates to three potential fraudulent activities: whether she misled Parliament about her assistants’ location and work activities; took a cut of their reimbursements for “fake” work trips she orchestrated; and also took kickbacks from part of their salaries, according to a letter from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) to Parliament President Roberta Metsola, seen by Politico.

Another Greek MEP, Maria Spyraki (centre-right European People’s Party), is also under investigation in the same case. Investigators accuse her of misleading the institution about the activities of her assistants and inducing them to record expenses for fictitious trips. However, documents do not indicate that Spyraki took a ‘cut’ of the assistants’ salaries.

The EPPO declined to comment on this information. Kaili, through her lawyer, has indicated that she “intends to pay all debts owed and comply with any recommendations”.

Spyraki told Politico that her case has nothing to do with Kaili, and stressed that she has never been accused of accepting bribes.

“I have already paid the appropriate amount and I have already asked the services for a financial reassessment of my case, ”she pointed out.

Qatargate

Eva Kaili is suspected of having advocated for foreign countries, including Qatar, in the EP for several years in exchange for monetary payments. She claims she is innocent. In mid-December, she was stripped of her position as vice president of the European Parliament.

The Greek EU lawmaker had been locked up since last December, when she became one of the first people arrested and charged with corruption in a sprawling investigation into whether foreign countries, including Qatar and Morocco, were bribing EU lawmakers.

Earlier this month Kaili was released after four months of preventive detention and placed under house arrest with an electronic bracelet.