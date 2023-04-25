Poland, Estonia ‘too close to Russia to be neutral’: PM Morawiecki

Poland and Estonia are too close to Russia to be neutral, which is why we are pushing for stronger security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as for Sweden and Finland to join NATO as soon as possible, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said after hosting his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas in Warsaw.



Estonian PM backs Kyiv over EU and NATO bids

At a conference after the meeting, Morawiecki revealed that the talks mainly concerned key topics related to Ukraine, NATO and the EU. He expressed his satisfaction that Estonia shares the Polish overview on this matter, stressing that in difficult times it is especially important to have “common policies and support in the region.”

According to the Prime Minister, the “current times are crucial and can define the situation for the coming decades.”

“In difficult times, societies need proven leaders,” Morawiecki said, noting that Kallas won the recent elections in Estonia. “I am glad that we can continue our joint story… and efforts related to what is happening in our region,” he said.

PM @MorawieckiM: 🇵🇱 and 🇪🇪 are too close to 🇷🇺 to be neutral, and that is why we are not only working together to strengthen the security guarantees for 🇺🇦, but we have also been working together to ensure that 🇫🇮 and 🇸🇪 join #NATO as soon as possible.

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) April 25, 2023

The Prime Minister also praised Estonia’s efforts to support war-torn Ukraine, pointing out that a significant part of the country’s military and budgetary resources are being transferred there.

’We need Ukraine in NATO, EU’

“We will support Ukraine all the time and increase the cost to Moscow until Ukraine wins. We must remember that war criminals must be held accountable, at the same time the aggressor must pay for everything he destroyed,” Kallas said.

She stressed that the priority now is to support Ukraine by donating equipment and reported that her government had already decided last week to send Estonia’s share of ammunition to the war-torn country. The official also stated that “for peace in Europe we need Ukraine in NATO and in the EU.”

Met with @MorawieckiM in Warsaw.

Poland has played a crucial role in supporting #Ukraine's fight for freedom.

But the war is far from over. We must continue with decisiveness – nothing encourages Russia more than signs of tiredness or hesitation. 1/ pic.twitter.com/BiQWs9aBGB

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) April 25, 2023

Kallas also expressed her appreciation for the Polish-Estonian cooperation within NATO, noting that Polish fighter jets defend the Estonian skies as part of the Baltic Air Policing mission.

She stressed that Estonia “is connected to Europe through Poland,” saying that Tallinn intends to strengthen its relations with Warsaw.