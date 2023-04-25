Poland reopens its embassy in Mongolia

I hope that the Polish embassy in Mongolia will be an accelerator of economic relations between the two countries – it will perform all consular functions, such as issuing visas to those who want to go to Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during the opening of the Polish embassy in Ulaanbaatar.



Polish, Mongolian presidents meet hoping for revival of mutual ties

Mongolia is an important partner with great potential – we want to cooperate in the future, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday after…

see more

“It is a great satisfaction for me,” Duda emphasized, also expressing hope that his visit to Mongolia will contribute to the development of economic contacts between the two countries.

“We are very much counting on Poland to appear here in Mongolia as the country that has significant experience in the geological, mining industry. There are powerful deposits of natural resources here, especially rare metals… I hope that the international agreements signed today will result in the development of relations precisely in this area,” he went on to say.

The president has been on a visit to Mongolia since Monday, where, among other things, he met with President Uchnaagijn Chürelsüch.

Poland and Mongolia established diplomatic relations back in 1950.

The official restoration of Poland’s permanent diplomatic presence in the country took place on March 18, 2021, with the arrival in Ulan-Bator of Ambassador Krzysztof Bojko. Until that time, the embassy had remained closed since 2009.