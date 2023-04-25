ECB says it has entered final stage of investigation phase of digital euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) is working on a digital euro to prepare for a future where cash is out of favour and the private sector competes with central banks for the control of money.

The ECB said on Monday the euro’s digital version would be only available to consumers and subject to a maximum holding limit, which has yet to be determined but has been said to be around EUR 3,000.

Companies and governments will be free to accept digital euros but not to hoard them.

Euro area citizens who live outside the bloc might also have access to this new form of cash if they have an account with a euro area-based payment provider, such as a bank or wallet operator.

Panetta added the ECB envisaged a take-up of EUR 1.5 trillion (USD1.65 trillion), which “would not impact the functioning of monetary policy”.

Consumers in other countries could gain access in further releases and people may one day be able to exchange their digital euros for foreign currencies if other central banks launch their own digital money, the ECB said in the report.

The digital euro will be distributed via apps developed by the private sector or, for the most basic features, by the central banks of the 20 countries that share the euro.

Pros and cons

A study carried out by Kantar for the ECB found that consumers valued advanced tools that allowed them to manage their digital-euro budget, transfer cash to their peers and make offline payments.

However, critics of the project have stated that it is a large step towards the implementation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and have highlighted that that would inherently remove any independent response against it because all transactions would be centralised.

In terms of transactions banks do not currently talk to one another and the transactions are, in a manner of speaking, separated from sender to recipient. Introduction of the CBDC would negate this