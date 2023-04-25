Poland’s growth to drop to 0.9 pct of GDP this year says deputy FinMin

In an interview with the Rzeczpospolita newspaper published on Tuesday, Piotr Patkowski presented an Update to the Convergence Programme (APK), an EU-required fiscal plan for the next three years.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s GDP growth will slow to 0.9 percent this year, while annual average inflation will hit 12 percent, a deputy finance minister has said.

“In the APK we predict that the real GDP growth will reach 0.9 percent this year due to a slowdown in the economy, and in subsequent years the growth will accelerate to 2.8 percent, 3.2 percent and 3 percent in 2026,” he said.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office, the country’s GDP reached 5.1 percent in 2022.

Patkowski said inflation should be roughly in line with market consensus and the central bank’s projection.

“This year, we’re predicting annual average inflation at 12 percent, 6.5 percent in 2024, 3.9 percent in 2025 and 3.1 percent in 2026,” he said.

The general government deficit will reach 4.7 percent of GDP in 2023, Patkowski went on to say.

“True, it’s a significant number, but the scenario assumes that in subsequent years it will fall to 3.4 percent in 2024 and 2.9 percent of GDP in both 2025 and 2026,” he said.

According to the deputy finance minister, Poland’s debt will reach 50.5 percent of GDP in 2023, 52.4 percent in 2024, 53.6 percent in 2025 and 55.4 percent in 2026.