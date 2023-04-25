Polish, Mongolian presidents meet hoping for revival of mutual ties

Mongolia is an important partner with great potential – we want to cooperate in the future, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday after meeting his Mongolian counterpart Uchnaagijn Chürelsüch in Ulaanbaatar.



Earlier, the presidents signed a number of agreements on economic cooperation, including in the fields of natural resources and science.

During the briefing, President Duda expressed hope that his visit will lead to a revival of Polish-Mongolian relations. He estimated that the signed agreements will bring tangible benefits to both countries.

He stressed that Mongolia is a very important partner, with great potential and is rich in natural resources. “We want cooperation with Mongolia in the future,” he declared.

Duda reported that his conversation with the Mongolian president also concerned political cooperation and the difficult international situation, which has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He also thanked the Mongolian president for the humanitarian assistance provided to Kyiv and announced the opening of a Polish embassy in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.