Business Arena 24.04

In Monday’s episode of Business Arena: the 15th edition of the European Economic Congress kicked off on Monday in Katowice, southern Poland. The event which brings together people from the world of politics, business, and science is one of the biggest of its kind in central Europe. The guests of the program were: Dariusz Szymczycha, the Deputy President of the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce; Sławomir Bekier, CFO of Electromobility Poland; and Agnieszka Zielińska, the Managing Director of the Scandinavian-Polish Chamber of Commerce.