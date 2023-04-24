World News 24.04

Representatives of the European Union and the United States have expressed their objection to Russia heading the UN Security Council; foreigners have been advised to evacuate from Sudan country immediately as the civil war in the country enters its second week; and turmoil in Burkina Faso as Russia looks to destabilize the region. This and much more in Monday’s edition of World News.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed confidence on Monday that the bloc would finalize a plan within days to buy ammunition for Ukraine after Kyiv expressed frustration with some EU countries for not acting fast enough. TVP World invited Michael MacKay, a political scientist, to talk about the situation on the front lines and EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.