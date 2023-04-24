70 more drowned migrants found in Tunisia, overcrowding morgues

The bodies of at least 70 drowned migrants have been pulled from waters off the coast of Tunisia, as authorities struggle to cope with the surge in crossings. Coastguards have been working tirelessly to recover the bodies, with morgues now running out of space.



The situation has become so severe that it is posing a public health risk, according to judicial official Faouzi Masmoudi. He also revealed that two more boats sank off the coast of Sfax on Monday.

Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East, hoping to find a better life in Europe.

The Tunisian National Guard has reported that over 14,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, were intercepted or rescued in the first three months of 2023. This figure is five times higher than the same period last year.

The situation is worrying for many, as migrants continue to risk their lives to reach Europe in search of a better future. The growing number of fatalities is prompting many to call for more action to be taken to tackle the root causes of the crisis, such as poverty and conflict.

It is hoped that international cooperation can help to find a solution to this pressing issue, and prevent further tragedies from occurring in the future.