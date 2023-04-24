Break The Fake 24.04

The tendrils of Russian state propaganda permeate through foreign countries via various means, and it has recently been discovered that Moscow has been funding German parties of both the extreme left and right, as well as environmental activists, all in their effort to push a narrative that would slow down or stop support to Ukraine, as well as ease economic sanctions on Russia. Find out more about this topic as well as on the other Kremlin narratives. Tune in to Monday’s episode of Break the Fake.