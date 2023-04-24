Anchor management: Fox’s Tucker Carlson, CNN’s Don Lemon sacked

Fox News Media and host Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways less than a week after the media company and its parent Fox Corp settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for USD 787.5 million. Meanwhile, on the other side of news reporting’s political spectrum, cable television network CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter on Monday, adding he was “stunned” by the step and that he was not directly informed of the termination by the network.

Carlson was expected to be a key witness in the trial centering around Fox perpetuating claims that the 2020 presidential election had been manipulated in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated incumbent Donald Trump.

Carlson’s prime-time show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, had been the highest-rated cable news program in the key 25-to-54 age demographic, regularly attracting more than 3 million nightly viewers on Fox, the most-watched U.S. cable news network.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said in a statement.

Fox shares dropped sharply on the news but recovered some losses and were last off 2.8 pct. in active trading.

The settlement with Denver-based Dominion averted a lengthy trial that would have put Fox’s content and operations front and center. The company still faces additional legal battles, including a USD 2.7 billion suit from voting technology company SmartMatic.

Dominion had alleged that statements made on Carlson’s show after the 2020 election were defamatory, saying messages between the media personality and his team were proof they knew that claims the company’s ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the presidential election in Biden’s favor were false.

Filings from the Dominion lawsuit included documents that showed Carlson and other hosts discussing concerns about the network’s reputation and casting doubt on the plausibility of Trump’s claims of election fraud.

But in the immediate weeks after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, smaller, more conservative rivals to Fox such as Newsmax and One America News saw viewership rise as they questioned election results. Newsmax and One America News are facing their own suits from Dominion.

Dominion alleged that Fox staff, ranging from Carlson and members of the newsroom to the board of directors, knew the statements about Dominion were false but continued to air them to avoid losing more viewers.

Carlson’s last program was April 21, the company said in the statement. It said that “Fox News Tonight” will air live at 8 p.m. EST starting today as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.

Carlson joined Fox News as a contributor in 2009 and became a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend” in 2012. He began hosting his primetime show in November 2016. In 2021 Fox announced a multi-year deal with Carlson to provide content for its Fox Nation streaming service.

Over the past year, he invited additional controversy and criticism for repeating talking points from the Kremlin’s propaganda textbook, and frequently making counterfactual claims about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in order to be able to strike at the policy of the Biden administration, also repeated by a fringe group of Republican politicians.

CNN hands Don lemons

Hours after the news broke about Carlson, CNN’s Don Lemon revealed in Twitter that he had learned about his own sacking.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” Lemon said.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he added.

In a statement of its own, CNN said the network and Lemon had parted ways. It added that Lemon was offered a chance to meet with the network’s management but that he instead released a statement on his personal Twitter account. The network described Lemon’s version of events as “inaccurate”.

Neither statement gave a reason for Lemon’s departure.

Lemon joined CNN in 2006. He hosted the prime-time show “Don Lemon Tonight” for more than eight years and gained prominence during the presidency of Donald Trump for his commentary on the former Republican president, whom he called a “racist”.

Lemon was on the air earlier on Monday for the “CNN This Morning” show, which he began hosting a few months ago. CNN’s top boss, Chris Licht, said the show, which Lemon hosted with journalists Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow, will continue and CNN was “committed to its success”.

Lemon faced severe criticism earlier this year for comments made on air during a discussion about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s proposal that people over the age of 75 who wish to serve in the White House should prove mental competence.

He said Haley was not in her prime and that a woman’s prime is in her 20s, 30s or “maybe her 40s”. He later apologized for the comments.

A bittersweet day for a polarized nation

In response to Lemon’s departure from CNN, Haley tweeted on Monday: “A great day for women everywhere”.

Former President Trump also welcomed Lemon’s departure from CNN. On his Truth Social platform, the former president said: “My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?”

Conversely, after the announcement of Carlson’s departure from Fox News, a Trump spokesperson tweeted: “Fox News is controlled opposition”. Trump gave an interview to Carlson earlier this month that aired on Fox.

Republican U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, who has been a staunch Trump supporter, was quick to back Carlson. “I stand with Tucker Carlson!” she tweeted shortly after the news broke.