Russian forces have shelled one location in the Chernikhiv region, four in the Sumy region and six in the Kharkiv region. Near Bakhmut, eleven locations were shelled, including the besieged city itself. Near the city of Donetsk, fourteen towns and villages were bombarded by Russian forces. Monday’s episode of Military Mind brings you more footage from the frontline, where the most intensive fighting is taking place.
Military Mind 24.04
