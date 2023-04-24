Estonian PM backs Kyiv over EU and NATO bids

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas expressed her support for Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO and the European Union during her visit to the country on Monday.

Kallas, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zhytomyr, condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and signed a joint declaration with Zelenskyy affirming the importance of a “strong, independent, and prosperous Ukraine” in the context of European security.

I am in #Ukraine on my first visit as the head of Estonia's new [email protected], I am here with a message of firm belief – I believe in Ukraine's victory and I believe in Ukraine as a prosperous liberal democracy that belongs in the Euro-Atlantic family. 1/ pic.twitter.com/7rtZUrBJIe

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) April 24, 2023

The joint declaration also stated that Estonia and Ukraine would work together to establish a path towards NATO membership for Ukraine and pave the way for it to join the alliance “as soon as conditions allow”. Zelenskyy thanked Estonia for its defense support and reiterated calls for more weapons from Western allies to help bring an end to the conflict.

While NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently affirmed Ukraine’s place in the alliance, he did not provide a timeline for its membership. Zelenskyy stressed that a “positive political decision” was needed from NATO on Ukraine’s accession.

Russia, which views Ukraine’s entry into NATO as a security threat, has accused NATO countries of prolonging the conflict through weapons supplies. Despite this, Kallas reaffirmed Estonia’s commitment to supporting Ukraine and its aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration.