Eastern Express 24.04

Azerbaijan announced on Sunday that it had established a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Yerevan, rightfully, sees this as a violation of the 2020 ceasefire. The move is likely to signal permanent closure of the Lachin Corridor, which could effectively end Nagorno-Karabakh’s de facto independence.



Simon Maghakyan, Visiting Scholar at Tufts University joined Monday’s episode of Eastern Express to tackle the topic, taking a look at what these moves would bring for the conflicting countries as well as the entire region.