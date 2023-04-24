Cynical abuse of UN by Russia condemned by 27 EU ambassadors

Poland’s ambassador to the UN, along with 26 of his colleagues from other EU states, have condemned Russia for using the UN to promote multilateralism while at the same time violating the United Nations Charter. The protest was sparked by Russia organizing a meeting of the UN’s Security Council under Russian FM Sergey Lavrov as chair.

In April, Russia holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council.

The Kremlin decided to call an “Open Debate on Effective Multilateralism” and is “trying to portray itself as a defender of the UN Charter and multilateralism,” reads a statement issued jointly by 27 ambassadors of EU countries to the UN

Russia marking Multilateralism Day with its FM present in the @UN Security Council is a cynical attempt of a country that broke all rules of the international order.

Instead of spreading propaganda in #UNSC, 🇷🇺 needs to stop its imperial policies and aggression against 🇺🇦. https://t.co/iNOEFldITj pic.twitter.com/JAtKLyQZ7Q

— Poland in the UN (@PLinUN) April 24, 2023

“Nothing can be further from the truth. It is cynical.”

Ukraine condemns Russia’s UN Security Council presidency

see more

“We all know that while Russia is destroying, we are building. While they violate, we protect. The UN Charter, the UN General Assembly, the ICJ, the ICC – everywhere you look Russia is in contempt,” the statement continues.

The statement also stressed the fact that the UN’s General Assembly passed a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally.

“The devil put on priestly robes and rings for mass with his tail,” said Poland’s ambassador to the UN Krzysztof Szczerski, quoting a Polish proverb.

“We are dealing with another attempt by Russia to use its membership in the U.N, especially in the Security Council, as a chance to spread war propaganda,” he said, announcing that Poland will not participate in the debate.

Crowd erupts in laughter at Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov’s claims

Crowd erupts in laughter at Russia’s top diplomat after he claimed the Ukraine war “was launched against us”.

see more

“For years, and especially with the invasion of Ukraine, Russian policies have been the opposite of multilateralism. It is Russia’s actions that today pose the biggest global threat to peace and security,” Szczerski added.

Prior to Lavrov’s arrival, the U.S. denied issuing visas to Russian journalists that the foreign minister wanted to bring with his entourage, causing a furious reaction of Russia’s top diplomat, who pledged that Russia “won’t forget” or “forgive this”.