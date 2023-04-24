Woman accused of bomb attack on Russian blogger denied appeal

A Russian court has rejected an appeal by Darya Trepova, who has been charged with terrorism over a bomb attack that killed a pro-war Russian military blogger earlier this month.

Prosecutors have accused Trepova of presenting blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, with an explosive device disguised as a statuette at a public talk he was giving in a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2.

Investigators claim she was working on behalf of a pro-Ukrainian group with connections to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a claim that has been denied by Navalny’s associates and Kyiv.

The court rejected Trepova’s appeal against being held in pre-trial detention until at least June 2. The appeal was mostly procedural and did not address the substance of the charges against her.

Trepova expressed her regret over the incident and wished a speedy recovery for other victims.

More than 40 others were injured in the blast. Trepova’s husband has said that he believes she was framed and did not know that the statuette she was asked to deliver contained explosives.

Tatarsky was a well-known blogger who criticized Russia’s defense establishment and pushed for a more aggressive assault on Ukraine. In a video shot at a Kremlin ceremony to mark Russia’s unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions last year, Tatarsky said Russia should “kill everyone” and “rob everyone” in Ukraine.