Spain: Protesters of fascist leader exhumation clash with police

Police clashed with supporters of the fascist Falange movement as they paid tribute to Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, the movement’s founder, outside the San Isidro cemetery in Madrid on Monday.

Spain digs up the body of ‘Primo Falangista’

The exhumed remains of Primo de Rivera arrived at the cemetery in a funeral car to be buried there after they were removed from a mausoleum near Madrid. The exhumation is the fourth time that Primo de Rivera’s remains have been exhumed and the fifth time they have been buried.

The Falange party, which supported the Francoist regime, was a major force in Spanish politics in the 1930s and 1940s.

The exhumation of Primo de Rivera’s remains follows the removal of the remains of dictator Francisco Franco in 2019, as part of a plan to convert the Valley of the Fallen complex into a memorial to the victims of Spain’s 1936-39 civil war.

The exhumation has been controversial, with some Falange supporters protesting against the removal of Primo de Rivera’s remains. The police had to struggle to hold back the crowd of about 150 supporters gathered outside the cemetery.

Supporters of the Falange party sang the fascist Falange anthem “Cara al Sol” and gave the fascist salute while the police tried to push them back.

The government is currently carrying out work in the mausoleum to allow families to identify the remains of their relatives buried anonymously there.

Presidency Minister Felix Bolanos has described the exhumation as a step towards giving the Valley of the Fallen new symbolism and ensuring that no person or ideology that evokes the dictatorship is honored or extolled there.