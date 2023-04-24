U.S. had asked Ukraine to ‘delay’ Feb. 24 plans to strike targets in Russia: media

Ukrainian intelligence has been planning to strike targets in Russia, including in Moscow, on February 24, which was the one-year mark of Russia launching its full-scale invasion against Ukraine, but the U.S. had requested they be postponed, reported “The Washington Post” daily, citing recently leaked documents.

Ukraine repels 60 Russian assaults as fighting intensifies in Donetsk region

In the past day, Ukrainians repelled 60 Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. The heaviest fights are…

see more

On February 13, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), gave an order “to get ready for mass strikes on 24 February … with everything the HUR had,” the “Washington Post” reported, citing documents from the U.S. National Security Agency.

According to the daily, the Ukrainians were even considering launching a seaborne strike against the Russian port city of Novorossiysk, located on the Black Sea coast.

But when Washington got a whiff of the planned attacks, it sparked fears that it may cause an aggressive reaction by the Kremlin.

“On Feb. 22, two days before the anniversary, the CIA circulated a new classified report: The HUR ‘had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes’ on Moscow,” wrote “The Washington Post”.

The documents do not specify who on the U.S. side was responsible for intervening in Kyiv against the carrying out of the attacks and why the Ukrainians agreed to step down.

The documents also show that the U.S. intelligence community is monitoring Budanov’s communications, which “seems not to be news” to the 37-year-old general, who in the past has “played music or static noise in his office” at HUR headquarters during interviews given to reporters.

Budanov is officially admired by officials representing Ukraine’s Western allies, but as the daily stressed, “his audacity sometimes makes them nervous”.

According to “The Washington Post”, Ukrainian intelligence also has made plans to strike against Wagner Group mercenaries in Mali and Russian forces in Syria.

The daily points out that some U.S. officials fear an attack conducted on Russian territory, especially using U.S.-provided weapons, could possibly lead to Moscow resorting to using tactical nuclear weapons in response.

But it also mentioned, that mysterious explosions and drone attacks have occurred and continued to occur deep inside Russian borders, although Ukraine has not directly admitted responsibility.

“The United States prohibits Ukraine from using American weaponry to strike Russia,” the daily stressed, and according to its anonymous sources in Ukraine, Kyiv has adhered to this.