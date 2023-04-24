Poland’s central bank ready to hike rates if need be

Rafał Guz/PAP

The Monetary Policy Council (RPP) of Poland’s central bank is prepared to hike interest rates, but sees no need to do so now, a council member has said.

“We are ready to raise rates if need be,” Ireneusz Dabrowski told Parkiet TV. “For now, we do not see grounds for this.

“The rates are impacting the economy in the right way,” he added.

Last month, the RPP left the main interest rate at 6.75 percent for the seventh time running following 11 consecutive increases aimed at curbing inflation.

Poland has been battling one of highest inflation rates in Europe of late, with the rate in March coming to 16.1 percent from the previous year, a slight reduction of the February figure of 18.4 percent.

The high level has piled pressure on the RPP to raise interest rates in order to cool the economy, but it has resisted for a number of months.

But hikes are possible if economic figures emerge that could foster an increase in inflation expectations.

At the same time, “some room” for rate cuts could appear near the end of the year, “provided nothing changes,” Dabrowski also said.