Polish alpinist named ‘hero’ after rescuing Indian climber from Himalayan hell

After hearing that there had been no contact with the climber for three days, Adam Bielecki rushed to the rescue of the man from India.

A heroic Polish mountain climber in the Himalayas risked his life in a pulse-racing rescue of a climber from India after he had fallen into a crevasse while descending from the summit of the world’s 10th highest peak.

The Indian climber Anurag Maloo was attempting to conquer Annapurna in west Nepal when he aborted his attempt at an altitude of about 7100 metres and went missing during his descent.

After there was no contact with him for three days, Adam Bielecki and Mariusz Hatala joined a group of Sherpas who rushed to the rescue of a climber from India.

The two Polish climbers were on the mountain planning a new route on the northwest face of Annapurna. When news of the missing Indian came in, they were sheltering waiting for a change in the weather.

After locating the crevasse from a helicopter, Bielecki made a 50-metre treacherous descent into its depths on a rope.

His task was not easy, as the crevasse is located in one of the most dangerous places on the mountain, where avalanche danger is high.

Adding to this, the weather was steadily deteriorating and visibility was limited.

After relief at discovering the climber was alive, Bielecki and Hatala helped their Nepalese colleagues to secure the climber so that he could be transported.

Bielecki wrote on Facebook: “”I thought I was looking for a body in that crevasse 50 meters deep. Then I realized that he is alive.”

He was then transported to the camp and from there he was taken by helicopter to hospital, where doctors assessed his condition as serious.

Praise for Bielecki’s heroics was soon flooding in. Twitter account Everest Today wrote: “We commend Adam Bielecki for his unwavering courage and professionalism in the face of danger.

“Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse is nothing short of extraordinary. RESPECT.”

The dramatic rescue came at the same time as Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna died at the camp IV on the mountain after descending from the peak

Annapurna is thought to be one of the most dangerous peaks in the world. At least 365 people have climbed Annapurna and more than 72 have died on the mountain.

Annapurna, first climbed by Maurice Herzog of France in the early 1950s, is considered dangerous because of the risk of frequent avalanches.

Maciej Berbeka, Jerzy Kukuczka, and Wanda Rutkiewicz are some of the Polish people who have climbed the mountain.

In February 1987, Kukuczka and Artur Hajzer were the first people to climb the mountain in the winter. The last Polish climber to reach the top was Dorota Rasinska-Samoko, who did it alone in April of last year.