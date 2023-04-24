Poland sees the highest number of new soldiers since mandatory service halted

The theories presented by celebrities and geostrategists, who argued that the army should be small but well-trained, did not prove to be true. The war in Ukraine shows that the army has to be numerous, and it must also have well-developed reserves, said Minister of Defense Błaszczak during the conference “One Year of the Act on the Defense of the Homeland – A Year of Important Changes.”



The minister pointed out that although the Act has only been in force for just over half a year, Poland recorded the highest value in terms of the number of new professional soldiers (13,742) since the mandatory service was lifted (2009).

As he highlighted, “This is, of course, just the beginning,” because the goal is to reach a 300,000-strong army. “I am talking about this as a minimum size,” said the Minister of Defense.

As he pointed out, there is a war in Ukraine on our borders, and Russia is trying to rebuild its empire. “Therefore, our diagnosis is to strengthen the Polish Army. But this is not a diagnosis that appeared yesterday. The late President Lech Kaczyński consistently spoke about it. He spoke about it in Georgia, in Tbilisi in 2008, he spoke about it on September 1, 2009, on Westerplatte,” the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out.

“We are creating many units, concentrating our energy and attention on the eastern part of our country. Because we assume that even the smallest piece of Polish land cannot be handed over to an aggressor, as we will not allow such tragic events as in Bucha or Irpin to occur on Polish soil,” emphasized Błaszczak.

The Polish Army, through its strength, must deter the aggressor. In this process, the Act on the Defense of the Homeland plays a crucial role. The adoption of this Act a year ago, allowed us to start the process of building the strongest land forces in Europe – said the Minister of Defense.

Błaszczak said that the war in Ukraine resembles WWI and WWII. “So it is important for the Polish Army to be numerous, as this is how it can effectively deter the aggressor,” he said. He also pointed to the need to equip the army with modern weapons.