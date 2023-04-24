Polish PM says EU recovery plan investments going ahead

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Investments from EU-funded pandemic recovery plans are underway in a number of EU countries and Poland is no different, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said despite Poland still not receiving the EU money.

The European Commission has denied Poland access to the funding owing to a long-running dispute over changes to the Polish judicial system Brussels regards as a threat to the rule of law in Poland.

This has not stopped Poland pushing on with investments covered under the National Recovery Plan (KPO), which outlines how Poland intends to spend money from the EU’s multi-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery fund.

“KPO investments are starting in a number of EU countries, including in Poland,” Morawiecki said at a press conference on Monday. “We’re in a similar place, at a similar stage and as I promised earlier, these investments will not suffer as we have built up the funding through the Polish Development Fund (PFR).”

PFR is a government investment and development agency.

“Many projects are being carried out, they are being developed and I think some of them will even be concluded this or next year,” Morawiecki said.

In March, the government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, said that “KPO programmes are being implemented from domestic pre-financing.”

In late March, PFR deputy head Bartosz Marczuk said that PLN 400 million (EUR 87 million) had already been paid out under KPO pre-financing, with PLN 1 billion (EUR 220 million) more in the pipeline.

Under its KPO, Poland is due to receive EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility. However, in order to receive the funding, Poland still needs to meet a number of milestones, or conditions, set out in an agreement with Brussels.