Polish oil giant expands south

Poland’s Orlen Group has established the Ceska republika s.r.o. to provide engineering and contracting services in the Czech Republic. According to PKN Orlen, the new company is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the region.



As PKN Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek stressed, the establishment of a new engineering company in the Czech market is part of Orlen Group’s strategic ambitions “related to energy transformation and development in foreign markets.”

“As a result of successful consolidations, we have built the largest fuel and energy group in Central Europe. We have the potential to make multi-billion dollar investments that will strengthen the energy security not only of Poland but also of the entire region,” Obajtek stated, quoted in the company’s statement.

Orlen noted that the creation of Orlen Projekt Ceska republika s.r.o. “is part of the company’s Business Strategy for 2022-2025, which aims to increase the share of foreign markets in its revenues.”

“The new company will develop based on Orlen Projekt’s competence as a leader in the design and construction of refinery and petrochemical installations. The establishment of a highly specialized engineering company in the Czech Republic will facilitate the transfer of design competencies and streamline the process of managing the Orlen Group’s investment area,” the company wrote.