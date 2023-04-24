Ultra-rare White Bengal Tiger sextuplets born in China

Six rare White Bengal Tiger cubs were born in a local zoo in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China’s Henan Province, becoming new members of the growing family.



Lion cubs, black leopard from Ukraine find shelter in Polish zoo

There are five of them – four lion cubs and one black leopard cub – vulnerable but all safe and sound after a 36-hour journey from war-torn Ukraine…

see more

White Bengal Tigers, also known as the White Tigers, are a variation of the better-known orange Bengal tigers.

As their coloration is dependent on a defective gene that is passed on from their parents, such tigers are extremely endangered and thus protected, and the birth of six cubs at one time is a much irregular occurrence, making the rearing and caretaking a huge challenge for zookeepers.

The zoo then utilized artificial breeding in an incubator with constant temperature to make it easier for the mother tiger to bring up the babies. Zookeepers have developed a special parenting plan to take care of them around the clock, including feeding cubs milk once every two hours, massaging their abdomens to help with digestion and excretion and weighing them every day.

Fur-ocious cuteness! A white tiger mom gave birth to rare sextuplets – two male and four female cubs – in Zhengzhou, C China's Henan. These adorable big cats, now 20 days old, are waiting for names, so help to give them some! pic.twitter.com/JW7eUD6v1T

— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 21, 2023

“White tiger sextuplets are rarely seen. For the tiger mother, if she takes care of her cubs by herself, she will be stressed out. Therefore, we immediately adopted the method of artificial breeding,” said Xu Fu, head of the Animal Management Department of the zoo.

“We took the six cubs to the nursery, and our nursery staff then acted as human parents to take care of them,” he added.

According to the zoo, the six white tiger cubs will make their appearance to the public for the first time on Wednesday.