EU to send civil mission to Moldova to prepare country for security threats

The EU will send a civilian mission to Moldova to prepare the country for, among other things, hybrid threats. The agreement was reached by the foreign ministers of the EU member states, who approved earlier arrangements made by ambassadors.



Pro-Western authorities in Chisinau appealed for such a mission at the beginning of the year. At that time, there were also reports that Russia was planning a coup in Moldova. The mission is scheduled to begin next month, a few weeks before the summit of the European Political Community in the Moldovan capital, which will be attended by leaders of the 27 member states and several partner countries.

A group of several dozen experts will help Moldova in the field of security. The aim is to prepare the country to fight hybrid threats, cyberattacks, disinformation, and manipulation, as well as to strengthen Moldova’s resilience.

Moldova remains vulnerable to Russian pressure and energy blackmail, economic shocks caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow-supported attempts to destabilize the pro-European government in Chisinau.

Today 🇪🇺 ministers agreed to establish a civilian mission in #Moldova to help counter:

🎯 disinformation

🎯 cyber & other hybrid attacks

Read more ⬇️#CSDP

— EU Council (@EUCouncil) April 24, 2023

The European Parliament welcomes the leadership of Moldovan President Maia Sandu and the country’s authorities in addressing these serious problems.

MEPs also confirmed their support for Moldova’s future EU membership after the country submits its application in 2022 while recognizing the progress made by Chisinau in terms of reforms and adaptation to the EU acquis.

The resolution calls for accession talks to begin by the end of 2023 if Moldova meets the nine steps necessary to start negotiations, as defined by the European Commission.