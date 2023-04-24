Military spendings increase worldwide, see five-decade highest rate: report

According to the Stockholm Institute for Peace Research (SIPRI), global arms spending rose by 3.7 percent last year, the largest increase since the 1960s, when the institute began publishing reports, Deutsche Welle reported Monday.



Czech parliament greenlights defense spending increase

The lower house of the Czech parliament approved legislation on Friday requiring state budgets to devote spending worth at least 2 percent of gross…

see more

In NATO countries, arms spending had already been rising since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. “In response, NATO members have decided to spend two percent of their GDP on defense by 2024,” the broadcaster noted, pointing out that many countries are already close to realizing these announcements.

SIPRI’s data shows that over the past decade, China increased military spending by 63 percent, India by 47 percent, and Israel by 26 percent. However, in all of these countries the share of defense spending calculated as a share of GDP declined.

As Deutsche Welle explained, a significant factor in this apparent paradox is high inflation.

“Defense ministers are suffering from a loss of purchasing power, as are private households. A carton of milk is becoming more and more expensive, and more and more money has to be spent on a fighter plane,” it wrote, stressing that Berlin may not succeed in its plan to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense this year, according to the Institute for the German Economy.

SIPRI: the sharpest increases in military spending in Europe in 2022 (excl. #Ukraine 🇺🇦):

– #Finland 🇫🇮+36%

– #Lithuania 🇱🇹 +27%

– #Sweden 🇸🇪+ 12%

– #Poland 🇵🇱 + 11%

Also 2022:

– #Ukraine 🇺🇦 +640%

– #Russia +9.2% in military expenditures

Source: https://t.co/mpvOqRuctT pic.twitter.com/txHV44hQ1W

— Sascha E. Ostanina (@SaschaOstanina) April 24, 2023

In 2022, the United States was still the strongest military power. It spent USD 877 bn on armaments, accounting for 39 percent of global spending. China spent USD 292 bn.

“While China is flexing its muscles in the Pacific region, the U.S. seems determined to continue to play the global role that Washington has played since World War II,” the website assessed.