High steaks: Flying cow lands on man urinating by train tracks in India

An octogenarian died following a bizarre accident in which he was struck by a flying cow which had been propelled over 30 metres (100ft) into the air by an express train.



Shivdayal Sharma, 82 had apparently been urinating beside a train track in the region of Alwar, India, when the freak incident occurred on April 19.

Another man in the area is believed to have narrowly avoided a similar fate from the flying cow.

India Today reported that Sharma had worked as an electrician at Indian Railways, before retiring 23 years ago.

The media outlet reported that part of the cow’s body landed on the elderly man, killing him instantly.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared new measures to avoid repeat scenarios, including the removal of rubbish and vegetation removal to keep cows away, as well as “frequent whistling at locations prone for cattle/animal run over”.

Many officials have called for improved regulation on the train route in the wake of the accident, in which incidents involving cows on its tracks are commonplace.

The Western Railway has begun the process of putting up metal fencing on the 620 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad route in an effort to prevent accidents on the track involving stray animals.