Poles taken out of Sudan by Spanish forces

Indonesian Embassy KBRI Khartoum/PAP/EPA

Poles were among 104 civilians evacuated from Sudan to Djibouti by the Spanish army on Sunday evening, Spanish media reported in the early hours of Monday morning.

A power struggle between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary force has led to fighting across much of the country for over a week.

Hundreds have been killed and the violence shows no sign of abating.

Also among the evacuees were citizens of Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina and Sudan, the media reports said.

The evacuation, carried out by around 200 Spanish soldiers, was reported to have been “complicated and dangerous,” with the evacuees forced to cover a 35-kilometre stretch between the Spanish embassy in Khartoum and the Wadi Seidna airbase from which they departed to Djibouti by local roads.