In identifying ‘potential for conflict’ Australia prioritizes long-range missiles

Australia’s government will prioritize long-range precision strike capability, domestic production of guided weapons, and diplomacy – key points of a review released Monday recommending the country’s biggest defense shakeup since World War Two.



The review said that the United States was no longer the “unipolar leader of the Indo Pacific”, that intense competition between the U.S. and China was defining the region, and that the major power competition had “potential for conflict”.

The country’s northern bases will become a focal point for deterring adversaries, and protecting trade routes and communications, the review said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the review “the most significant work that’s been done since the Second World War”, and said his government would act on its recommendations.

“It demonstrates a world where challenges to our national security are always evolving. We cannot fall back on old assumptions. We must build the strength in our security by seeking to shape the future rather than waiting for the future to shape us,” he told reporters.

China is undertaking its largest buildup since World War Two, is not transparent about its intentions, and is engaged in strategic competition in Australia’s near neighborhood, the review said.

‘Prospect of major conflict’

A public version of the classified report released on Monday said Australia must “avoid the highest level of strategic risk we now face as a nation: the prospect of major conflict in the region”.

The military threat to Australia does not require invasion in the “missile age”, it said.

Australia would work more closely with the United States, including increased bilateral military planning, joint patrols and hosting more rotations of U.S. forces, including submarines, it said.

Australia must also strengthen defense cooperation with Japan, India, Pacific and South East Asian nations to maintain regional balance, the review said.

Defense funding will increase over the next decade, but will stay steady over the next four years, with funding of 19 billion Australian dollars for the review’s recommendations, including 7.8 billion Australian dollars diverted from canceled projects.

Australia must be able to defend its territories and the immediate region, deter any adversary’s attempt to project power through its northern approaches, and protect trade routes and communications, Defence Minister Richard Marles said in the government’s response to the review.

Overhaul of defense

The review found Australia’s defense force was “not fit for purpose”, he said.

“We aim to change the calculus so no potential aggressor can ever conclude that the benefits of conflict outweigh the risks,” he said.

The AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine program is a priority for Australia’s deterrence capability, the review confirmed.

Long-range strike and guided weapons were also “fundamental to the Australian Defence Force’s ability to hold an adversary at risk” the review said, adding that domestic production of these weapons would be established, and acquisition sped up.

Australia will upgrade its northern bases and ports immediately, and the review said the country must rectify fuel storage issues. The government said it would explore using civil mineral and petroleum industry infrastructure in northern and central Australia.