Czech Republic eyes increasing military sales to Vietnam: source

Vietnam is in talks with the Czech Republic for military supplies, including aircraft, radars, upgrades of armored vehicles and firearms, a Czech government source told Reuters, as Hanoi aims at diversifying its mostly Russian arsenal.



Security was one of the top topics discussed with Vietnam leaders by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in a three-day visit to the country last week, the official said, noting that security firms were the largest component of the business delegation that accompanied Fiala.

The former Soviet satellite state is seen as being well-positioned to meet some of Vietnam’s growing security needs as its military firms excel in retrofitting Russian gear and often manufacture new equipment that is compatible with Soviet legacy arms – a skill that is particularly well-regarded in Vietnam where 80 percent of the local arsenal is estimated to come from Russia.

Over the last two decades, Prague has already positioned itself as the European Union’s main supplier of weapons to Vietnam, according to data from the Stockholm think-tank SIPRI.

Hanoi ordered a dozen L-39NG light-combat aircraft in 2021 from Czech manufacturer Aero Vodochody, with delivery to begin this year. There are talks to deliver more such planes, said the source, who attended the high-level meetings and asked not to be named because the talks were internal.

At the end of a meeting between Fiala and Vietnam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the Vietnamese government said “the two leaders agreed to step up cooperation in security-defense,” among other fields.

The official said that Prague could support weapons technology transfer and local manufacturing if significant supply deals were concluded.