Fifa replacement EA Sports FC prepares to launch

Electronic Arts (EA), the developer responsible for one of the most successful franchises in gaming history is preparing to launch a new football game, EA Sports FC.



EA are changing the name and rebranding after failing to reach a new licensing agreement with the world soccer governing body of the same name

Footage from the new version will not be made public until July, however the marketing campaign to get Fifa customers, thought to be around 150 million players, to move over to the new brand is already in full swing.

The new logo has been on show on hoardings in Premier League grounds. Furthermore EA has also launched its FC Futures programme, a programme aimed at supporting grassroots football around the world.

David Jackson, EA Sports FC’s vice-president of Brand, spoke to the BBC about the change: “we have to continue to show people that certain things will also be retained around the realism they know and love from a Fifa series”.

The move away from a well-recognised brand tends to be a dicey one, but particularly in the gaming industry where name recognition and brand loyalty carry great weight. EA have recognised that one of the key issues is ensuring customers are aware that whilst some things will change, many of the aspects they value will be maintained.

Mr Jackson highlighted that over 19,000 footballers, 700 teams and 30 leagues will still be represented in the game.

“That will stay with us as we transition from Fifa to FC, but players should also expect for things to change and innovate as well,” Jackson said.

“People should expect to see some exciting developments, now we have the opportunity to think expansively about the future of interactive football,” he explained to the BBC.

Infantino intends to set up rival

Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced last month that the institution intends to set up a rival to EA Sports FC in the future, based on the existing successful brand.

“The new Fifa game, Fifa 25, 26, 27 and so on, will always be the best e-game for any girl or boy,” Infantino said.

Infantino’s comments were met with surprise considering the extent of the required expenditure and complexity involved in creating such a game.

EA earned around EUR 6.22 bn in net revenue in 2022, a large proportion of which is thought to be due to Fifa’s success.