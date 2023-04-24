Ukraine repels 60 Russian assaults as fighting intensifies in Donetsk region

In the past day, Ukrainians repelled 60 Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. The heaviest fights are still taking place in Bakhmut and Marjinka.



The Ukrainian command summarized the situation on the front on the 425th day of the Russian invasion. The report states that Russians carried out one missile strike and 46 air strikes on Ukrainian positions in the past day. They also attacked 60 times from rocket launchers.

In the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, Russians are also using aviation and aerial bombs in the fighting. As a result of these attacks, residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed or damaged. There are casualties among the civilian population.

The General Staff also draws attention to the fact that Russians are stealing grain from Ukrainian farmers. In Berdyansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian occupation authorities are trying to export stolen grain on cargo ships.

The Ukrainian command also determined that the Russians lack medical personnel on the battlefield. To replenish the shortage of military doctors, in Berdyansk, the invaders are forcing employees of local medical institutions to enlist in the army. Refusal to do so may result in job loss.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting a local counteroffensive. In the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 14 attacks on areas of concentration of Russian forces.

It also shot down three enemy reconnaissance aircraft and eight Lancet drones. The Ukrainian artillery also shelled three Russian radio electronic stations.