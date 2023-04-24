President Duda to discuss economic ties, global security in Mongolia

Polish President Andrzej Duda, along with the First Lady, are beginning their official visit to Mongolia. The Polish head of state will talk with the government in Ulaanbaatar mostly about economic relations and global security.



Marcin Przydacz, the head of the President’s Office of International Policy, said that Andrzej Duda will present the Polish perspective on the Russian aggression against Ukraine. “The President has great respect for the geopolitical conditions and choices of each country, including Mongolia. Nevertheless, he will convey our perspective. We hope it will be accepted and understood,” he added.

However, contacts between Warsaw and Ulaanbaatar mainly concern the economy, as well as cultural and academic relations. The Polish-Mongolian business forum is going to be inaugurated by the Presidents of both countries.

“We want to convince our Mongolian partners that this cooperation should not be limited to raw materials but should include methods and technologies for their extraction based on Polish experience. The second important sector will be the food industry,” said Przydacz.

Poland is the second largest exporter to Mongolia among the EU countries and in 2021 was the seventh largest globally.

Furthermore, during the visit to Ulaanbaatar, President Duda will officially open the Polish Embassy and speak at the Mongolian University, where he will be awarded an honorary doctorate.