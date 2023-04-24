Ethiopia to negotiate with outlaw rebel group

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the rebel Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) will begin peace negotiations in Tanzania on Tuesday, the two sides said.



This is the first time the Ethiopian government has formally said it would negotiate with the OLA, which has been battling them on and off for decades.

“Negotiations… will start a day after tomorrow in Tanzania,” Abiy announced on Sunday.

The OLA is an outlawed splinter group of the Oromo Liberation Front, a formerly banned opposition party that returned from exile after Abiy took office in 2018. The group’s grievances are rooted in the alleged marginalization of the Oromo people and neglect by the federal government.

The OLA and the federal government blame each other for a number of attacks in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region, the country’s most populous, in which scores of civilians have been killed.

In February, the state-appointed human rights commission said at least 50 people were killed in an attack it blamed on the OLA.

In October, the OLA and another Oromo group blamed the Ethiopian government for air strikes they said had killed a number of civilians.