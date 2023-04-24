Spanish soldiers evacuate Polish citizens from Sudan

Spanish troops evacuated a group of Poles from civil war-torn Sudan on Sunday evening, media in Madrid reported, quoting sources in Spanish diplomacy and the Defense Ministry.



The sources, cited by the Europa Press agency on Sunday evening, said the Poles, along with a group of more than 30 Spaniards, were among 104 civilians who were flown by plane from Sudanese territory to Djibouti.

In total, aboard the planes on which Spanish troops evacuated civilians were citizens of 10 countries: Argentina, Colombia, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sudan and Venezuela.

Spanish media reported that the operation was carried out by a group of about 200 soldiers. They described the mission as “complicated and dangerous.”

“The evacuees had to travel via local roads the 35-kilometer stretch separating the Spanish embassy in Khartoum from the Wadi Seidna air base, where the planes were waiting,” the La Razón daily reported, noting that fighting between soldiers subordinate to the Sudanese government and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was ongoing along part of that route.

On Friday, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced that the Spanish army had sent two aircraft to Djibouti to evacuate some Spaniards and citizens of European Union countries and South Africa.

Although he declined at the time to give details of the plan of action, he announced that Spain would close its embassy in Sudan soon after getting those awaiting evacuation out of the country.

Later, on Monday morning, the first German air force plane with 101 people evacuated from Sudan arrived in Berlin, according to a military source.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a tweet on Sunday night that in just one week since the fighting in Sudan began, more than 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 others have been injured.